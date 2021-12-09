Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for approximately 15.5% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,533 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $397,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock remained flat at $$100.05 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 124,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,069. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.09.

