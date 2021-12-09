Golem (GLM) Market Capitalization Tops $552.48 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Golem has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Golem coin can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001121 BTC on exchanges. Golem has a market cap of $552.48 million and $24.77 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00225131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Golem Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

