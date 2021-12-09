Golos Blockchain (GLS) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 9th. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $817,859.26 and approximately $13.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00139276 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010497 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006848 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 278,441,484 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official website is golos.id . Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

