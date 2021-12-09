Goose Finance (EGG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $157,924.00

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 9th. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC on exchanges. Goose Finance has a market cap of $428,770.44 and $157,924.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00043527 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007645 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.01 or 0.00222974 BTC.

About Goose Finance

EGG is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

