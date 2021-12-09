Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Goosehead Insurance worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GSHD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total value of $2,243,709.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,348 shares of company stock valued at $18,234,710. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 370.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.11. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

