Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSE:GCM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.32. Gran Colombia Gold shares last traded at C$5.23, with a volume of 212,705 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on Gran Colombia Gold from C$9.32 to C$9.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.15.

Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$114.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.5100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Gran Colombia Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.75%.

In other news, Director Hernan Martinez purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,550.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 356,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,658,145.86.

About Gran Colombia Gold (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

