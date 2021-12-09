Graviocoin (GIO) Price Tops $0.0365

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $517.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0365 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 17.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Graviocoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.00319801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007631 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graviocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.