Gravity Finance Market Capitalization Reaches $1.15 Million (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 46.8% lower against the US dollar. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $51,480.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00056784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.96 or 0.08537489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00078662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,587.77 or 1.00077581 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

