Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.1% of Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,521,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in Alphabet by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 207.3% in the 3rd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,862,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,963.73 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,867.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,711.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

