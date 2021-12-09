Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.29

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCMKTS:GBTC) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.29 and traded as low as $39.65. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) shares last traded at $40.33, with a volume of 4,088,135 shares trading hands.

