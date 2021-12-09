Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) & GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Financial Comparison

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Great Elm Capital and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Elm Capital 9.20% 7.54% 1.86% GCM Grosvenor 2.97% -154.79% 18.44%

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Great Elm Capital and GCM Grosvenor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Elm Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 3 0 3.00

Great Elm Capital currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 308.16%. GCM Grosvenor has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.88%. Given Great Elm Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Great Elm Capital is more favorable than GCM Grosvenor.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Elm Capital and GCM Grosvenor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Elm Capital $22.90 million 4.03 -$31.96 million $0.08 42.88 GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.71 $4.05 million ($0.54) -19.91

GCM Grosvenor has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. GCM Grosvenor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Great Elm Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.2% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Great Elm Capital has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Great Elm Capital pays out 500.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GCM Grosvenor pays out -74.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Elm Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Elm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Great Elm Capital beats GCM Grosvenor on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc. provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments. The company’s offerings include multi-manager portfolios as well as portfolios of direct investments and co-investments. GCM Grosvenor has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

