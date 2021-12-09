Great Wall Motor (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Stock Price Down 3%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was down 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GWLLF shares. CLSA started coverage on Great Wall Motor in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Great Wall Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

