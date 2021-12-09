Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Greatland Gold (LON:GGP)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 91.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.32) price target on shares of Greatland Gold in a report on Monday, November 29th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Shares of LON GGP opened at GBX 13.06 ($0.17) on Thursday. Greatland Gold has a twelve month low of GBX 12.91 ($0.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.51). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.79. The company has a market capitalization of £528.48 million and a PE ratio of -135.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.