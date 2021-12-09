Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $14.44

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and traded as low as $13.86. Green Plains Partners shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 37,121 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 273.11% and a net margin of 50.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Green Plains Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Green Plains Partners’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 8.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 83.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,738 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, No Street GP LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,091,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,771,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners LP provides ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

