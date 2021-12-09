GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,962 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $148.99 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

