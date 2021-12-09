GSB Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $166.90 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $183.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

