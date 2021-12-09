GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,885 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.7% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 400,626 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,376,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $399.61 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $383.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $368.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.