GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 796 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,575,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 35,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $229.62 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.41 and a twelve month high of $229.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.60 and its 200 day moving average is $201.53. The company has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total transaction of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

