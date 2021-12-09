GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF) Trading Up 2.2%

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (OTC:GUROF) was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34.

About GURU Organic Energy (OTC:GUROF)

GURU Organic Energy Corp., a beverage company, provides plant-based energy drinks. It offers its products under the Guru Original, Guru Lite, Guru Energy Water, Guru Matcha, and Yerba Mate names. The company markets its organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through a distribution network of approximately 15,000 points of sale, as well as through guruenergy.com and Amazon.

