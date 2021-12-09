GXChain Reaches Market Cap of $135.59 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $1.81 or 0.00003764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a total market cap of $135.59 million and approximately $64.62 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003426 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,804,528 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

