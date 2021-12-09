H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.90

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.90 and traded as high as $78.58. H.B. Fuller shares last traded at $78.15, with a volume of 159,343 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 23.84%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $378,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,291 shares of company stock worth $2,141,562. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter worth about $343,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

