H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.00

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 3959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.I.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.15.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

