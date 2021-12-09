H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.46

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.55, with a volume of 6345 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.84.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.12.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

