H Malcolm Stewart Sells 35,203 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CPT stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.64. 672,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,605. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $174.74. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 278.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,015,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,427,000 after acquiring an additional 97,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,925,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,707,000 after acquiring an additional 339,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,983,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,328,000 after acquiring an additional 70,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,628,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,404,000 after acquiring an additional 242,684 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CPT shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.94.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

