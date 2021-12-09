Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $353.13

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 353.13 ($4.68) and traded as high as GBX 367.40 ($4.87). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.83), with a volume of 2,048,533 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on HFD. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.44) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.37) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 311.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 353.13. The firm has a market cap of £724.79 million and a PE ratio of 12.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Halfords Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.17%.

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

