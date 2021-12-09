Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Hanesbrands reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hanesbrands.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.22.

HBI traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.37. 3,456,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

