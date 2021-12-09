Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 129,682 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 43,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.42. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

