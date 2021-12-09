Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $4.92

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.92 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 233 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

HBRIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harbour Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $0.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

