HARD Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $42.35 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Over the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00056900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.65 or 0.08574028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00078737 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,578.11 or 1.00041823 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002812 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.