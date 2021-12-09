Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 122.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,232 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.40. 220,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,206,248. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

