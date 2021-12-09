Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 476.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,405 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,972 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,291,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,185,413,000 after acquiring an additional 290,090 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,827,002. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $208.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200-day moving average is $53.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

