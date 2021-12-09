Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1,492.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,025. The stock has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $244.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.47.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

In related news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

