Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,800 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.81. The company had a trading volume of 125,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,662. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $75.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

