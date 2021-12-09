Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $10.15 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 18,136 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB stock traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $333.86. 304,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,895,488. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $330.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total transaction of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock worth $541,049,646. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

