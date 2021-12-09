Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $156.26 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,681,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,700 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 4.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $156,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.30. 384,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,639,059. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $362.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

