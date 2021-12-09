Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,028. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $153.68 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The company has a market capitalization of $234.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.73.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.