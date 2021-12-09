Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1,344.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.39. The stock had a trading volume of 8,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,737. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.93. The company has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

