Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. CME Group makes up approximately 1.1% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of CME Group worth $41,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 173,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,484,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 41,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,964,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.25 and its 200 day moving average is $210.50. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.15 and a one year high of $232.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,992 shares of company stock worth $5,507,385 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.36.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.