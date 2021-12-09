Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 13,522 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 273.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 43,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $195.52. 22,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,909. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.