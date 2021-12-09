Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 20,109 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 20,109 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 1.3% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $49,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 0.6% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $238.17. 43,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,399,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $114.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.49%.

Target declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock worth $9,177,700 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.