Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 7,088 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,714 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,415,000 after purchasing an additional 640,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,023,449,000 after purchasing an additional 593,908 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $204,932,000 after purchasing an additional 473,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,397 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $528.20. 31,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,367. The company’s 50 day moving average is $498.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $552.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.84.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.