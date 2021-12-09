Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 775 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,543 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Adobe comprises about 2.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $77,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.80.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $5.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $647.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,734. The company has a market cap of $308.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $636.82 and a 200-day moving average of $614.19. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.