Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 534 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Booking by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,713.24.

BKNG traded down $30.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,276.24. 3,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,395.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,305.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

