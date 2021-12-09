Haven Protocol Price Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for about $6.64 or 0.00013888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $107.52 million and $980,650.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,813.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.36 or 0.08657298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00321958 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.66 or 0.00950892 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00079201 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00010887 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.22 or 0.00399926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00283728 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 16,192,112 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

