HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

HDB stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.88. 49,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499,518. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,906,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,625,500,000 after purchasing an additional 207,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,320,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $681,541,000 after purchasing an additional 103,230 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,242 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,931,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $506,654,000 after purchasing an additional 21,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

