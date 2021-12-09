Head to Head Contrast: Nam Tai Property (NTP) & Its Competitors

Nam Tai Property (NYSE: NTP) is one of 72 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nam Tai Property to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.9% of Nam Tai Property shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Nam Tai Property has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nam Tai Property’s peers have a beta of 0.77, suggesting that their average share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nam Tai Property and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nam Tai Property 32.50% 18.60% 7.03% Nam Tai Property Competitors -6.72% 8.88% 2.52%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Nam Tai Property and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nam Tai Property 0 0 0 0 N/A Nam Tai Property Competitors 309 969 1180 35 2.38

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Nam Tai Property’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nam Tai Property has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nam Tai Property and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nam Tai Property $71.21 million $15.69 million 10.05 Nam Tai Property Competitors $1.29 billion $18.40 million 2.98

Nam Tai Property’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nam Tai Property. Nam Tai Property is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nam Tai Property beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Nam Tai Property

Nam Tai Property, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of real estate development and operation. It focuses on the research and development of Nam Tai Inno Park Project in Guangming, Shenzhen, and Nam Tai Inno City Project in Gushu, Shenzhen. The company was founded by Ming Kown Koo in 1975 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

