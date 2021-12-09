Head to Head Contrast: SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) versus Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.9% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SeaWorld Entertainment and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 0 2 7 0 2.78 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $71.11, indicating a potential upside of 10.37%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $431.78 million 11.53 -$312.32 million $1.72 37.46 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaWorld Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment 10.84% -284.45% 6.99% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SeaWorld Entertainment beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

