Head-To-Head Contrast: SolarWindow Technologies (WNDW) and Its Peers

SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS: WNDW) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare SolarWindow Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SolarWindow Technologies N/A -$7.91 million -21.84 SolarWindow Technologies Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 2.85

SolarWindow Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SolarWindow Technologies. SolarWindow Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SolarWindow Technologies and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarWindow Technologies Competitors 242 962 1245 30 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 24.55%. Given SolarWindow Technologies’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SolarWindow Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of SolarWindow Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWindow Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -137.01, indicating that their average share price is 13,801% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SolarWindow Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarWindow Technologies N/A -54.05% -53.48% SolarWindow Technologies Competitors -325.20% -205.90% -13.19%

Summary

SolarWindow Technologies competitors beat SolarWindow Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SolarWindow Technologies Company Profile

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing the proprietary transparent electricity-generating coatings and methods. The firm is a developer of transparent LiquidElectricity coatings, which generates electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions. It applies ultra-thin layers of LiquidElectricity Coatings to rigid glass, flexible glass, and plastic surfaces where it transform otherwise ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices, and are used in applications in industries, such as architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation, and marine. The company was founded on May 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

