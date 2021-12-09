Head to Head Review: Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) versus NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

Astrea Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASAX) and NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and NextPlay Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies -1,132.17% -83.08% -51.30%

This table compares Astrea Acquisition and NextPlay Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrea Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 1,999.33 -$16.51 million N/A N/A

Astrea Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NextPlay Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Astrea Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Astrea Acquisition and NextPlay Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrea Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

NextPlay Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Astrea Acquisition.

About Astrea Acquisition

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

