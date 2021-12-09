Head-To-Head Survey: RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) versus Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tiptree pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RenaissanceRe pays out -56.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

This table compares Tiptree and RenaissanceRe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 4.64% 14.72% 1.84% RenaissanceRe -1.19% -2.85% -0.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tiptree and RenaissanceRe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A RenaissanceRe 1 1 4 0 2.50

RenaissanceRe has a consensus price target of $193.83, suggesting a potential upside of 15.98%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Tiptree.

Volatility and Risk

Tiptree has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiptree and RenaissanceRe’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $810.30 million 0.54 -$29.16 million $1.49 8.74 RenaissanceRe $5.17 billion 1.49 $762.41 million ($2.53) -66.06

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tiptree, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services. The Mortgage segment includes residential mortgage loans which are typically sold to secondary market investors, either servicing released or servicing retained. The Other segment refers to the asset management, mortgage operations of luxury, shipping operations, and other investments. The company was founded on March 19, 2007 is headquartered in New York, NY.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance. The Other segment includes strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expense, capital servicing costs, and non-controlling interests. The company was founded by Neill A. Currie on June 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

